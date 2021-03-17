Microsoft Releases Version 21337 on Insider Dev Channel

One more week a release hits the Dev channel, Windows 10 development continues and this time version 21337 arrives with some news. Let’s see what the Windows Insider team has been working on.

What’s New in Version 21337

Reorganize and personalize your virtual desktops

The Windows Insider team listened to our comments asking for more control over virtual desktops. From version 21337, comes the ability to reorganize and customize the backgrounds of each of our virtual desktops. Be able to access virtual desktops via the task view (Win + Tab).

We can now rearrange and customize the backgrounds for each of the virtual desktops. Virtual desktops help us cognitively separate different tasks on our PC, including the help needed to create the work-life separation. They can be swapped on sight, allowing you to move our work from one office to another. Instead of juggling multiple windows, we can switch between virtual desktops and multitasking.

Here are the steps to try out these new features. Remote Desktop keeps getting better in Windows 10. Change virtual desktop background:

In Settings> Personalization> Background, left click on a background to change the background of the active virtual desktop. Right clicking on a background on this page settings has a new option to change the background of a specific virtual desktop. Once the change is made, we will see the new background when we switch to this virtual desktop and in the preview thumbnail in the task view.

We are going to use another feature provided with this version of Windows 10. We are going to teach you how to rearrange virtual desktops in Windows. Let’s see how the offices are reorganized.

Access the task view (via Win + Tab), creating several new virtual desktops. Drag and drop a virtual desktop to another location on the list in the task view. Right click on a virtual desktop tile in the task view and select “Move Left” or “Move Right” from the context menu to move the desktop to another position. Use keyboard navigation to set the focus to the desired virtual desktop in the task view, then press ALT + Shift + Left / Right Arrow to move it in any direction in the list.

If you have any comments on these changes, please leave them in Desktop Environment> Virtual Desktops in the Feedback Center.

Auto HDR preview for PC

Today, the Windows Insider team announced the Auto HDR preview for the PC gaming experience, and they are asking for our help in testing it. When enabled on your HDR compatible PC, we will automatically get great HDR pictures in different games.

Updated File Explorer Layout

The default File Explorer layout adds extra padding between items. For users who prefer a more informative layout, there is a setting in the display options called “Use compact mode”, which will restore the classic File Explorer layout. The user experience for toggling these settings is not final. The fill level is designed for better consistency with modern experiences (XAML). It should also make it easier to work with File Explorer when using a touchscreen.

On the other hand, thanks to feedback from customers and Windows Insiders, they are updating the caption settings in the latest Insider Preview builds. To get started, go to Settings> Ease of access> Closed caption hearing>.

Note that the option to remove changes may not work as expected in this release – they are working on a fix.

Updates to standard applications

They make changes to existing inbox apps and add new ones. Discover the different applications concerned.

Notepad is now updated through the Microsoft Store

Notepad can now be updated through the Microsoft Store outside of major operating system updates. It also has a new icon and has been promoted from the Windows Accessories folder to its own place in the Start menu.

Windows Terminal is now included as a system application

Windows Terminal is now a foundational application. Its main features include multiple tabs, panels, support for Unicode and UTF-8 characters, a GPU-accelerated text rendering engine, and custom themes, styles, and settings. Updates for Windows Terminal will continue to arrive through the Microsoft Store.

On the other hand, Power Automate Desktop is now included as an inbox app:

Power Automate Desktop is now an inbox application. Power Automate Desktop lets you automate web and desktop applications on your Windows desktop by mimicking user interface actions such as clicks and keyboard input. You can also combine these actions with out-of-the-box support for applications like Excel to help automate repetitive tasks. You can find Power Automate in the Windows Accessories folder on the Start menu. During Microsoft Ignite earlier this month, we announced that Power Automate Desktop would be available to Windows 10 users at no additional cost. Check out this blog post from the Power Automate team for more details!

What’s new in Word

Updated WordPad Integrations: We’ve made a few small changes to make Word or Notepad the text editor / viewer of choice on Windows when launching text file types, but if WordPad is your editor then choice text, it is always available.

Changes and Improvements in Build 21337

They are now rolling out the new IME candidate window layout to all Windows Insiders in Dev Channel using traditional IMEs and Japanese and Chinese indexes. We will notify you once the implementation of the remaining IMEs increases.

They update the emoji panel (WIN + Period) to support search in more languages ​​including Amharic, Belarus, Cherokee, Filipino, Faroese, Icelandic, Khmer, Mongolian ( Cyrillic script), Burmese, Sindhi, Serbian (Cyrillic script), Serbian (Latin script), Swahili, Thai, Turkmen, Tonga, Uzbek (Latin script) and Cantonese (traditional). Please continue to share your feedback on the emoji search results in the Feedback Center under Input & Language> Emoji Panel.

Live previews of pinned websites to the Microsoft Edge taskbar are now rolling out for all insiders.

Fixed a DWM memory leak affecting Insiders on recent flights.

Fixed an issue that caused errors for some insiders when attempting to launch settings via URI, even when using view and personalize options when right-clicking on the desktop.

We fixed an issue where clicking the Advanced page under Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update would crash the settings from the previous flight.

Addressed a set of crash issues in many x64 applications on ARM64, especially in scenarios involving DRM or video content. Some examples of x64 apps that no longer crash are Microsoft Translator, BlueJeans, The CW, Alexa, Astroneer, and Epic Games Launcher.

They fixed an issue that could result in the Windows Security icon on the taskbar indicating that action was required, but the application had no action to take. Fixed an issue that could prevent the Windows Security icon on the taskbar from responding. Fixed an issue in recent updates that could cause some games to crash after locking and unlocking your PC while the game was in full screen mode. This problem may also have caused deadlocks after ALT + Tab. Fixed an issue in recent flights that caused flickering when hovering over icons and buttons in some apps. It was found to overcome the pantdemic issue on recent flights for some Insiders with domain joined devices where their credentials for apps and websites would be unexpectedly lost in the update. They fixed an issue that caused some insiders to notice that the System File Checker (SFC) falsely claimed to find corrupt files the first time it was run after each update.

We fixed an issue that caused a certain UPS to appear in Device Manager with error code 43.

We fixed an issue that could cause werfault .exe to crash.

We fixed an issue in recent releases that prevented some wizards from waking their devices out of sleep mode or getting bug checked with the IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL error.

We fixed an issue that caused some Insiders to unexpectedly see a Bitlocker recovery screen after updating to recent versions of Dev Channel.

We fixed a ctfmon .exe bug that affected the reliability of voice input (WIN + H).

We fixed a ctfmon.exe crash that could occur if you switched to a Microsoft IME during a third-party IME restore session.

We fixed an issue in recent versions that could prevent search from opening after clicking the search box on the taskbar.