Microsoft Releases Version 21343 on Insider Dev Channel

This week, some exciting news is coming to the Windows Insider Program Dev Channel. Build 21343 is here with some new features in File Explorer and we still love it. We will see in detail what are the new features of this Build.

What’s new in version 21343

New icons in File Explorer

Last year the icon update started in Windows 10, starting with system apps. They have since updated the various icons such as Windows Defender, the Narrator icon, or the Notepad icon. Now it’s the file explorer’s turn.

Note: After updating to this version, any folders pinned to Quick Access will disappear. If you want to keep them, we recommend that you write them down.

Some changes, such as the default folder orientation and icons, are now more consistent across Microsoft products. Notably, top-level folders like Desktop, Documents, Downloads, and Pictures have a new layout which should make it easier for us to recognize them at a glance. And yes, the recycle bin has changed as well.

Windows Sandbox and Microsoft Defender Application Guard (MDAG) improvements

Windows Sandbox and Microsoft Defender Application Guard both take advantage of the container technology included in Windows 10. In the past, containers were host-friendly. Starting with build 21343, a new routine is incorporated that is designed and optimized for containerized scenarios. It is lightweight and provides better load times in the sandbox and in Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

This change should not affect the compatibility of Windows Sandbox. Of course, we could notice changes in behavior. Additionally, Windows Sandbox now includes the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser.

Changes and Improvements in Build 21343

There is a change in the name of the Windows Administrative Tools folder in Windows Tools. They strive to better organize all administrative and system tools in Windows 10.

[Noticias e intereses] Deployment Update: After the last update on languages ​​and markets this week, they also incorporate the experience in China. They continue to broadcast news and interests for Windows Insiders, so it’s not yet available to everyone on Dev Channel. They are now rolling out the new IME candidate window layout to all Windows Insiders in Dev Channel using Simplified Chinese IMEs. The “Get Help” link on the touchscreen keyboard is being updated to now read “More Info”. They update File Explorer when renaming files to support using CTRL + Left / Right Arrow to move the cursor between words in the filename, as well as CTRL + Del and CTRL + Backspace to delete words at a time, like other places in Windows. They made updates to the network surfaces of networks in Windows. To make the displayed symbols use the updated system icons we recently added in the dev channel. Based on the feedback, if the Shared Experiences page identifies an issue with your account signing in, it will now send notifications directly to the action center instead of repeated notification items that need to be deleted.

Build 21343 – Bug fixes and improvements

They fixed an issue that caused devices with certain NVMe drives to experience disk resets or WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR error checks. Fixed an issue that caused some devices to receive DPC_WATCHDOG_ERROR error checks. Addresses an issue that caused intermittent loss of network connectivity on some devices with Realtek network adapters running version 1.0.0.4.

[Noticias e intereses] Fixed a bug where the news and interests button text used the wrong high contrast color on some occasions.

[Noticias e intereses] Fixed a bug where News and Interests was not available when logging into Windows without internet access, but returned once online.

[Noticias e intereses] They have made several fixes to improve the performance and reliability of the.exe explorers. Fixed an issue that caused explorer.exe to crash with event ID 1002. Fixed a memory leak when interacting with the recycle bin. Changed a crash on recent versions related to the indexer, which could prevent the start menu or other applications from launching on the first start after an update. Fixed an issue where on some high refresh rate monitors games would only run at 60Hz. This issue may also have led to issues in variable refresh rate monitor scenarios. Fixed an underlying issue that caused some apps to crash during installation and potentially other activity recently. Fixed an underlying issue that caused some applications to unexpectedly display a message saying, “You must restart your computer for the new settings to take effect.” Fixed the issue that resulted in blurry text on secondary monitors in recent versions when the monitor was set to portrait orientation. Fixed an issue that affected the reliability of WIN + Shift + Left / Right Arrow on recent versions. Fixed an issue where size information for large capacity drives could be truncated in the File Explorer properties dialog box. Fixed an issue that could cause header text to be truncated at the top of settings in some languages. A fix was made to help resolve an issue where the user profile image in the Settings header was flickering when resizing the window. Please let us know if you still notice it after updating. Fixed a bug that occurred when after changing audio endpoints volume controls in audio settings could stop working. Fixed an issue that was resolved when the Properties and Data Usage options were recently missing from the Network Status Settings page. Fixed an issue where if you searched for “Advanced Touchpad Gestures Settings” and clicked on the result, it would just launch the settings and not that specific settings page. Fixed an issue that caused settings to crash for some Insiders after launching by double-clicking the Windows Update icon in the taskbar. Fixed an issue that blocked updating Azure Data Studio to a newer version on ARM64.

We fixed issues that prevented Ngen.exe from precompiling .NET Framework binaries on ARM64. Fixed an issue that could cause some of the touch keyboard secondary keys to mute.

Fixed a bug where moving to the top row of the touch keyboard would not insert the corresponding number when using the small touch keyboard layout, unlike other layouts.

Known bugs

[Juegos] There is an issue in this version where some games may crash, it will not sync save data when playing a game on another device, or it will not save when a new game is installed. They are working on a fix, but if you think it may affect you, to avoid possible data corruption, they recommend not updating.

[Explorador de archivos] After installing this version, all folders pinned to Quick Access in File Explorer will disappear. Be sure to note what is pinned before the update, so that you can find these folders.

[Explorador de archivos] Some insiders may find that the entire Quick Access Folder section is missing. If you encounter this, removing this string% appdata% MicrosoftWindowsRecentAutomaticDestinationsf01b4d95cf55d32a.automaticDestinations-ms will bring back the section, but it will not bring back the items that have not been pinned. We are working on a solution to this problem and thank you for your patience. Construction may take some time to install. Microsoft continues to work to enable the new experience for websites pinned to the taskbar. In the meantime, we can unpin it, delete the app, and pin it again.

[Noticias e intereses] Pressing ESC to close open content closes the entire area instead of the news.

[Noticias e intereses] Sometimes information and interests cannot be ignored with a stylus.

[ARM64] Insiders who have the preview version of the Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver installed on the Surface Pro X may see lower screen brightness. This issue will be fixed in a future update. If you are experiencing this problem, see the Comments collection for more information. The network flyout menu on the login screen will not open in this version, which will prevent you from connecting to a new network before connecting. If your account is in a state that requires internet connection, you may be able to resolve the issue by connecting Ethernet, bringing the device within range of a previously configured Wi-Fi network, or by signing in with any other available account first. . The write pad does not work correctly on ARM64 machines with this version. There is an issue where research may be closed for some insiders.