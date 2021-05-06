Microsoft Releases Version 21376 on Insider Dev Channel

Another week, we have a Build on the Windows Insider Program Dev channel. After receiving Build 21370 focused on improving the audio section, Build 21376 now arrives with a modification of the Windows 10 source, Segoe UI. We will see all the news of the new Build.

Hi folks – We have a new version for #WindowsInsiders in Dev Channel. Build 21376 – Check it out! https://t.co/TjGRy9wApw ^ AL # AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/7DnFWPFrXE

– Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) May 6, 2021

What’s new in version 21376

Updated Segoe UI fonts

This release incorporates a Segoe UI variable that includes an optical axis so that font outlines can seamlessly scale from small to larger screen sizes. Segoe UI Variable is an updated version of the classic Segoe, now with better readability in small sizes and much better outlines for all screen sizes.

Historically, fonts for printing small texts were designed differently from fonts designed for large texts. Segoe UI was originally designed to run in 9pt, which makes it a great font for this size, but it limits expression to large sizes and lacks readability at even smaller sizes. Segoe UI Variable solves this problem by using a new version of Segoe that uses variable font technology to dynamically provide excellent readability at very small sizes and style at large sizes.

Note: Although the Segoe UI variable is included in the operating system, its adoption in all areas is gradual. This means that not all areas are using the new font at this time.

Bug fixes and improvements in Build 21376

To continue enjoying AutoHDR mode, we need to go to Settings> Display> HDR Settings and make sure it is enabled. There have been some minor updates to the drag and drop cursor layout, for example in Outlook. Updated Connect app icon to align with recent iconography. Based on the comments, some things have been improved when showing symbols in the emoji panel. The Segoe UI Historic font has been updated to add Bamum Unicode support.

Fixed bugs

[Noticias e intereses] Fixed a bug where News and Points of Interest would open on mouseover while the mouse hovered over the button instead of only when the mouse was stopped.

[Noticias e intereses] Fixed an issue where the taskbar button would not get stuck at a reduced size when the taskbar height was increased from its default.

[Noticias e intereses] The reliability and performance of Explorer.exe has been improved, especially when using a Remote Desktop connection. Fixed an issue that caused WSL users to lose performance in File Explorer and other related activities after upgrading to build 21354 and later. Fixed an issue that prevented Pinyin IME users from selecting items in the candidate window with their keyboard. Fixed an issue that prevented Windows Spotlight related text from unexpectedly stopping to display on the last build lock screen. Fixed an issue that affected responsiveness when switching from Start to Search in recent versions (i.e. pressing the Windows key and typing). Fixed a bug where the “Search with screenshot” button in the search did not work. Fixed an issue that caused Insiders to see pseudo-local text on the Windows Update page in settings. Fixed an issue that caused the Home Apps Settings page to display the wrong icon for Canary Edge. Fixed an issue that caused the storage detection page in settings to get stuck for some people. An issue was detected in which Disk and Volume Management in settings did not correctly display some hard drives as SSD. Fixed an issue that could cause Explorer to crash after logging into our PC if there were a large number of browser tabs displayed on ALT + Tab. A rendering issue was detected and resolved when viewing acrylic surfaces in Magnifier. Fixed the issue that affected the reliability of the night light in the latest updates. Fixed restart time to 0 after update. Fixed the issue that some instances of Windows Subsystem for Linux could not start with a “Parameter is incorrect” message. They worked with partners to resolve and distribute a fix for an issue that causes updates to hang due to a driver compatibility issue. If you have a problem, make sure that you are running the latest drivers from the manufacturer. Fixed an issue that could prevent the Windows Update icon from appearing unexpectedly in the notification area when an update was pending restart. Fixed an issue that could cause apps to crash after pressing ALT + Shift. An issue that may cause some apps to crash if you set the focus to Search Box in the Open or Save dialog box. Changed an issue that could cause the Windows terminal to unexpectedly display a “Cannot find the selected font” error on startup. Fixed an issue that could cause audio playback to fail when using the new unified audio endpoint. Fixed an issue when using a precision touchpad that could cause cursor control issues if the palm of the hand lightly touched the other side of the touchpad. Fixed an issue that could cause a Precision Touchpad to sometimes move unexpectedly in the wrong direction. Fixed a bug that occurs when the black cat emoji is not rendered correctly in DirectWrite controls. Fixed an issue where, when typing with an IME while the task manager or certain other apps were in focus, unfinished text could appear very small on a high resolution screen. Fixed an issue where some elements of the Japanese IME Candidate window could be cut off unexpectedly after increasing the text scaling. Fixed a bug that occurred when the touch keyboard unexpectedly had blank keys when using Bopomofo IME with full keyboard layout.

Known bugs

An issue is being investigated where search items (including the search bar in File Explorer) do not display correctly with the dark theme. The Windows Camera app is currently violating the default brightness settings. They are working on a fix for an issue where after upgrading to this version some devices may display a status bar warning that the version of Windows 10 has reached end of service.

[Noticias e intereses] An issue is being investigated where the drop-down menu may occasionally flicker in the upper left corner of the screen after clicking the taskbar button.