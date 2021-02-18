Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19043.844 on the beta channel

Windows Insider Program Team Finalizes Windows 10 21H1 Release. Version 19043.844 is coming to the beta channel and will be available for those who use the check for updates option. This release includes all fixes from version 19042.844.

Hello #WindowsInsiders, we have released 20H2 Build 19042.844 on the beta and preview channels: https://t.co/Av5LVF9AMx. If you are in the beta channel, you can choose to install 21H1 now: https://t.co/Gq4ltkv3XG ^ BLB

– Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) February 17, 2021

What’s new and improved in Insider build 19043.844

Multiple camera support for Windows Hello. This will allow users to choose an external camera first when using high-end monitors with built-in cameras. Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements, including improvements to document opening hours. Fixed an issue that caused a delay of one minute or more when opening a Microsoft Defender Application Guard (WDAG) Office document. This happens when we try to open a file using a universal naming path (UNC) or a server message block share (SMB) link. Improved Robocopy performance when copying files larger than 400MB. Fixed an issue that caused a WDAG container to use nearly 1GB of memory (working set) when the container was idle. Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) has been updated to improve performance to support remote work scenarios. Fixed an issue where changes made by the Active Directory (AD) administrator to the membership of a user or a group of computers propagated slowly. Although the access token is eventually updated, these changes do not appear when the administrator uses gpresult / r or gpresult / h to create a report.

As we mentioned the launch is imminent and it looks like Build 19043.844 from 21H1 involves a very clean launch. As you can see the improvements are limited, but if we see any performance improvement in return, it will cause people to update.