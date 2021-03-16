Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19043.899 on the beta channel

We continue to see how the release of Windows 10 21H1 is getting more refined every day with new accumulators. Build 19043.899 hits the beta channel and will be available to all users who are 21H1 in the beta channel.

Hello #WindowsInsiders, we have released 21H1 Build 19043.899 on the beta channel. Details in the blog post: https://t.co/6MHfXrZaxb (Sorry for the delay!) ^ BLB

What’s New and Improved in Build 19043.899 in Insider

Fixed a zoom issue that occurs when using Microsoft Edge setup mode on devices that use multiple monitors with high pixel density. They allowed administrators to use Group Policy to enable extended keyboard shortcuts, including Ctrl + S, for users in Microsoft Edge setup mode. Fixed an issue that prevented a Toast collection icon from appearing in Action Center if the icon file URI contains spaces. They fixed an issue that caused High Dynamic Range (HDR) displays to appear much darker than expected. Addresses an issue that caused mirror video playback to get out of sync when using multiple monitors. Fixed an issue that could cause applications to stop working when entering Japanese characters using Microsoft’s Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) in compatibility mode. Fixed an issue that could prevent a device from responding during hybrid shutdown. Changed an issue that prevented users from adjusting or disabling the touchpad due to administrative settings. A window rendering issue has been detected causing frequent flickering of window content when using FlipEx. Fixed a window rendering issue that caused window content to frequently flicker when using Multi-Plane Overlay (MPO). An issue with Japanese entry that occurs after focus changes between Microsoft Edge zones complete. Fixed an issue that displayed nothing or indefinitely displayed “Computer Filters” when filtering File Explorer search results. Fixed the issue that made the split layout unavailable for the touch keyboard when rotating a device in portrait mode. Users will now be notified when a child account in the Family Safety Plan has administrative privileges. Fixed an issue that prevented you from closing notifications using the Close button on touchscreen devices. Fixed an issue that could cause .exes explorer to consume large amounts of memory. Updated Volgograd, Russia time zone from UTC + 4 to UTC + 3. Added a new time zone, UTC + 2: 00 Juba, for the Republic of South Sudan. Fixed an issue with the Windows Event Log Transfer Client, which returns the first matching certificate without checking the private key permissions. With this update, the Windows event log transfer client selects the client’s certificate only if the network service has Read permissions for the private key. Fixed an issue that prevented PowerShell-based monitors from working when enabling transcription on systems. Addresses an issue that prevented BranchCache from working if you activate Windows using the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) license. Fixed an issue that prevented Windows 10 Home Edition devices from being upgraded to Windows 10 Pro Education Edition using Mobile Device Management (MDM) services such as Microsoft Intune. Changed an issue that prevented App-V applications from opening and generated 0xc0000225 errors. Addresses an issue where some machines registered for an MDM service will not sync if the device manufacturer name contains a reserved character. Fixed an issue with using a Configuration Service Provider (CSP) policy to configure custom settings for audit logon / logoff events. Custom settings cannot take effect. Fixed an issue that prevented a system from functioning when no Trusted Platform Module (TPM) was present on the system. The error code in TpmTasks.dll! TrackTPMStateChanges is c0000005. Fixed an issue that caused multiple exe instances to run on a system when AppLocker was enabled and the system was not on the Internet. Fixed issue with credential roaming when Windows Hello for Business is enabled. Fixed an issue that prevented performance monitoring tools from viewing saved data for single instance counter objects. Locating the issue that was preventing Chromium-based Microsoft Edge from working. This problem occurs when Microsoft Edge is used in conjunction with Microsoft App-V and the fonts are activated in the virtual environment. An issue that may cause a black screen or a delayed connection on hybrid computers joined to Azure Active Directory has been encountered. In addition, there is no access to login.microsoftonline.com. Fixed an issue that prevented the system from functioning and generated error code 0xC9. Fixed an issue with 7.1 channel audio technology. Fixed an issue that unexpectedly triggered caps lock when using RemoteApp. 31259510 Windows has enabled the recovery of updated printer features to ensure that users have the correct set of selectable printing options. Updated support for hole punch and staple locations for first direction wide edge print jobs on some printers. Fixed an issue with high memory usage when performing XSLT transformations using MSXLM6. Fixed an issue that could prevent File Explorer and other applications from responding for several minutes. This problem occurs after a client reconnects to the corporate network and tries to use mapped drives to access file shares on the corporate network. An issue that prevented Server 1 (SMB1) message block clients from accessing the SMB share after restarting the LanmanServer service has ended. They fixed an issue that could prevent the cluster’s network interface from functioning for a short time. Therefore, the network interface controller (NIC) is marked as failed. When the network comes back online, the system may not detect that the network card is working and the network card remains in the failed state. Localized the issue when signing in to a device that is in the current domain using the default user profile of a device that is in a different but trusted domain. The current Domain Profile service cannot retrieve the default user profile from the trusted domain and instead uses the local default user profile. Fixed an issue that prevented a device from working if it deleted files or folders that OneDrive was syncing. Fixed an issue that prevented Windows from activating Windows 10, version 2004 using the OA 3.0 key after installing KB4598291. Changed an issue when assessing the compatibility status of the Windows ecosystem to ensure app and device compatibility for all Windows updates. Remove the unsupported Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app and install the new Microsoft Edge. For more information, see New Microsoft Edge to replace Microsoft Edge Legacy with the April release of Windows 10 Update Tuesday. Fixed an issue that prevented users from using Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to connect to a Windows Server 2019 device in desktop experience mode. Fixed an issue that allowed our business partners to work with the Microsoft Support Program to create custom mitigations. Fixed an issue that could cause a blue screen when attempting to print to certain printers using certain applications and could result in the APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error. Fixed issue with Keep-Alive HTTP connection on Azure Front Door. After completing a previous request and response to keep the connection open, Azure Front Door will try to reuse the connection. After a period of inactivity, a race condition may occur that closes the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) connection. As a result, the client may fail with an invalid server response. Changed an issue that caused Remote Desktop sessions to end unexpectedly.