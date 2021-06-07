Microsoft suspends Insider updates while waiting for Windows 11

On June 24, we have an appointment with Microsoft for the presentation of “the next generation of Windows”. We believe, based on various sources, that it will be called Windows 11 and will be a free update for all Windows 10 users. This update will be based on the development branch of Cobalt and today the Windows Insider team announced that over the next few weeks they will only release versions to test their update service, with no added features.

Windows Insider will wait for Windows 11

This is what the Windows Insider team said via their blog:

Over the next few weeks we will be focusing on releasing several cumulative updates to Build 21390. Having insiders on the development channel will be of great help to us and we will be releasing updates as before very soon!

Source: Microsofters

Everything indicates that this decision is directly related to the presentation more than possible of Windows 11 at the end of this month. Microsoft does not want to reveal its cards in advance and wants to generate as much excitement as possible before the event. That’s because we haven’t shown any new features on the Windows Insider Dev channel anymore.

So far Microsoft has added some cool new features to the Cobalt branch in the development channel, such as new font for the system, new icons for file explorer folders and directories, better ranking applications in the Start menu or the ability to restart the connection. applications.