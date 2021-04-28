Microsoft Teams already has 145 million daily users

A few years ago, we attended a presentation event for Microsoft Teams. I still remember how he told reporters at Microsoft that it was a bomb and that it was going to sweep away. They were also aware of the relevance of this product, but it exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Teams is used daily by 145 million people

Back in his day, Jeff Tepper, corporate vice president of Microsoft 365, indicated that Teams aspired to be more relevant than Windows. This claim may have been a bit of an exaggeration, but its progress is incredible.

#MicrosoftTeams now 145 million daily active users 🙏💜 – thanks to customers, partners and team

– Jeff Teper (@jeffteper) April 27, 2021

During the presentation of the quarterly accounts, Satya Nadella took the opportunity to highlight some relevant data and among them was Teams. This service already has over 145 million users and seems to have no limits.

To give us an idea of ​​how important Teams is, about half of Microsoft 365 business users use this app. These are not only incredible numbers, but we also know what the ceiling can be for this service.

Obviously at Microsoft they don’t want the interest to stop and almost every week we have reasons why if our company isn’t in Teams they are being encouraged to take the leap. New hardware, new features and agreements make it an essential application in everyday life, now and in the future.

The Redmond giant is once again living a golden age, at least on the stock exchange and in the most professional field, and they don’t want to miss the opportunity to convince more users to take the leap.