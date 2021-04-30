Microsoft Teams completely revamps the call interface

Microsoft Teams already has 145 million daily users and these numbers are not met with passivity and neglect. Microsoft is working tirelessly to improve its collaborative work service and we are about to receive some important news. Those in Redmond have been working to bring a new experience to the calls we make through Teams in May.

A new experience for calls in Teams

Source: Microsoft

This feature was announced at the end of last year but it is now that the OnMSFT site has noticed that the Microsoft 365 roadmap has been updated and the arrival date of the update to Microsoft Teams is now May 2021.

This update aims to simplify the calling interface in Windows and macOS applications. The goal is that the user can find everything in one place. The revamped call tab will bring together dialer functions, contacts, voicemail, call history, and settings.

In addition to the new calling experience, those at Redmond announced new enhancements such as support for CarPlay on iOS and protection against spam calls. Another important novelty is the new possibilities for recording calls, since administrators will be able to make OneDrive and SharePoint the default location to store them.