Microsoft Teams faces Zoom with 24-hour free calls

Microsoft is aware of the potential that Zoom had and wants to reap the last advantage it had. This new feature will draw Zoom fans to Microsoft Teams. There is a new all day video calling option that can be used for free.

While the software giant launched Microsoft Teams for consumers on mobile earlier this year, it now allows Teams friends and family to access the desktop and the web. This allows us to create a Microsoft Teams meeting for up to 300 friends and family that can run for free all day.

Microsoft Teams wants to convince Zoom users

We don’t need a Microsoft account or Microsoft Teams app to join calls, as we can join for free through any browser. Teams will also support viewing up to 49 friends or family in a gallery view. Or thanks to its Together Mode function which puts you side by side in a virtual environment.

Thanksgiving in a week. It’s clear Microsoft is positioning Teams as a way for families to connect virtually during the pandemic. This is especially relevant, because officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that people not travel on Thanksgiving and other holidays. Zoom gained popularity earlier this year after thousands of people turned to the video calling service. To get in touch with coworkers, fellow students or even friends and family.

Team is a little late, however, offering unlimited calls and an easy-to-use web application. It looks like Microsoft is coming up with the best way (until it sets limits) to connect with friends and family for free. Zoom has its own 40-minute limit, which the company will temporarily remove. Other competitors like Google Meet (60-minute limit) and Cisco Webex (50-minute limit) also have similar restrictions. Microsoft had tried to project Skype Meet Now for this before, but everyone forgot that Skype exists.

To start hosting a meeting, just visit the new Microsoft Teams web link and sign in with a Microsoft account. Once you’ve created a video conference, you can just share the link with your friends and family, and they can join for free over the web without needing a Microsoft account.