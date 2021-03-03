Microsoft Teams for mobile will be updated with new design and new features

Microsoft’s Ignite 2021 conference showed where Microsoft has much of its effort today. The importance of Microsoft Teams throughout the conference was huge, which didn’t surprise us due to its huge success. Microsoft knows it has significant competition and can’t sleep for a second if it doesn’t want to be outbid. Yesterday they announced a major update to the Teams mobile apps on iOS and Android.

While no one doubts that Microsoft Teams offers a number of unmatched features, the software from which these are offered has not been without criticism. Neither the desktop client nor the mobile apps are wonderful, although in both cases they are very reliable. Microsoft, aware of this, is already preparing a new desktop client that will provide a more optimal experience.

Microsoft Teams wants to offer the best experience to its users on all platforms

Via: Microsoft

The Teams mobile apps for iOS and Android will not be left out either, and as Microsoft confirms, they will receive some important updates this month. First off, a major overhaul of the app stands out, which will include new headers, icons, and other changes. In addition, the application will finally automatically adapt to the light / dark mode of the system.

Beyond design, Teams apps will provide offline access to files, include a renewed search experience with suggestions, the ability to pin chats, a new library of emojis, and the ability to add GIF directly from the application.

All of this news will arrive very soon, probably this month, on iOS and Android. They will land first on the Bitten Apple operating system and later on the Green Robot operating system. We hope to be able to take advantage of all this news soon and discuss it with you. What do you think? Do you want to ask him something else?