Microsoft Teams improves sharing during meetings

Microsoft Teams is not only constantly looking to add cool new features that leave us speechless, but it also tries to improve the little things we use every day. This is the case with the meeting sharing experience, which will be better than ever after the last update.

Sharing content in a Teams meeting will be easier than ever

This feature has been in preview for a while, and now it’s finally reaching all Teams desktop users. As shared by Laurent Sittler on Twitter (Microsoft MVP), users will now see a new floating menu when sharing their screen, window, whiteboard content or PowerPoint presentation during a Teams meeting.

This morning, I had a good surprise by wanting to share my screen on #MicrosoftTeams 😁 the new shqring popup is here # Office365 # Microsoft365 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PnN2N23ZLz

– Laurent Sittler (@ laul0_68) May 12, 2021

This new interface is very clean and user-friendly and seeks to offer the user the greatest possible comfort. The intention is for presenters to be able to share content in the most intuitive way.

As Microsoft points out, this update has a few known bugs. First of all, it seems that users may experience issues while opening PowerPoint files, loading objects in share bar, and resizing meeting window. Microsoft promises to collect feedback to improve the meeting sharing experience in future releases.

On top of that, Microsoft has also completely redesigned the calling experience in Teams. Now the calls section is cleaner, everything is tidier, and it’s a lot more intuitive. All of these changes are in the direction of listening to users and making Teams as comfortable as possible for everyone.