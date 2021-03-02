Microsoft Teams launches two new smart speakers

The leap Microsoft Teams has made in recent months is incredible. Yes, it has already had great recognition but, during these months, it has come to dominate the business communications market. Now they want to facilitate meetings with top notch speakers.

New Teams smart speakers for hybrid work

Meeting rooms were generally designed to facilitate collaboration in these rooms. As meetings evolve and the way we come together, meeting experiences need to be inclusive so that everyone can be heard and seen to facilitate their participation.

Microsoft’s new smart speakers can identify and differentiate the voices of up to 10 people speaking in a Microsoft Teams room. Thanks to their seven microphones, they accurately identify voices during a meeting. With these speakers, participants can use the transcript to follow the meeting or find out who said something. Whether we’re working remotely or in the boardroom, we can see who said what.

Of course, privacy and security play a key role in this regard. There is no way that something so crucial to a business could be overlooked. So users have full control and can turn attribution on or off whenever they want.

People expected smart speakers that could be used in more commercial use. But the application of these speakers in Microsoft Teams is surprising. We hope to learn more about it at future events to learn about its capabilities and price.

Integration with Microsoft Teams is vital, but it would be interesting to know other qualities of these two speakers. What are its advantages and behavior in audio meeting. Without a doubt, it’s an ideal device for meetings that evolves to adapt to Microsoft Teams and offer an app to match the popular app of the Redmond giant.