Microsoft Teams now allows webinars with up to 1,000 attendees

Microsoft Teams regularly evolves in the hybrid workplace, and this week they started rolling out interactive webinars for up to 1,000 attendees. Additionally, the new Presentation Mode will also arrive this month to make meetings more of TV news bulletins.

Webinars are born in teams of up to 1000 participants

With the new webinars, we have the same controls as with a Teams meeting, with the ability to access an attendance report, to be able to bring the data to the CRM applications at the end of the webinar. So, not only can we do the webinar, but it also gives us key information to get the most out of it.

But in addition to the webinars, there is also PowerPoint Live. This new feature in Meetings allows presenters to see slides, notes, meeting chat, and upcoming audience in one view during the presentation. Additionally, attendees can view the presentation at their own pace and use accessibility options as needed. But new customization options like translating slides are also coming.

As we told you before, Overview Mode debuts in Teams this month. The goal is to give a more professional touch to meetings to look like them with informative information. Featured mode will show us the speaker’s video as a silhouette in front of the shared content. For its part, the Presentation Mode will allow us to add alternative reporters and video in parallel very soon.

As always, the rollout is gradual and we’ll see these options and more appear over the next few weeks. Please be patient as some of these features may be delayed longer for non-English speakers. It is clear that Teams will be a key option for a multitude of events in the immediate future.