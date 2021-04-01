Microsoft Teams now supports native Windows 10 notifications

It seems unbelievable that Microsoft Teams has been around for 4 years and, being a Microsoft product, it still had its own non-Windows 10 notification system. After several months of testing Windows 10 native notifications for Teams, it looks like they- ci are already deployed for all users of the application.

Teams advances its integration with Windows

The main advantage of native notifications is consistency and adaptation to the operating system. In addition to aesthetic consistency, these will be affected by changes we make to system notifications. Without going any further, this will allow Teams to respect our settings in Windows 10 “Focus Assistant”. This prevents, for example, Teams from continuing to show notifications when we have ordered our PC to stop it. do for a while.

Plus, native notifications are built into the Windows 10 Action Center, so if we’ve missed something, it will stay logged there until we check it out. An app like Microsoft Teams couldn’t afford to “go it alone” on one of Windows 10’s core features.

How to enable native Windows 10 notifications

Source: OnMSFT.com

To enable native notifications, you need to perform the following steps from either the web version or the Microsoft Teams desktop app:

Open the “Settings” section of your profile. Click on “Notifications”. Choose “Windows” from the “Notification Types” drop-down menu.

According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, support for these types of notifications is already “in deployment”, so we should see the option on our PCs very soon. As for macOS users, it looks like they’ll still have to wait to receive native notifications, which are still “in development”.

Download Microsoft Teams for Windows 10