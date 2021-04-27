Microsoft Teams suffers general decline around the world

For the second time this month, Microsoft Teams has stopped working. The team behind the service is working at full speed to restore service.

Microsoft Teams suffers a new crash

According to Tom Warren, editor of The Verge, the Redmond giant has announced this problem and that it is working to solve it. This is a big deal for many companies that have relied on Teams as a solution to be able to work from home due to the pandemic.

At the moment, as shown in the image above, you may be able to access Microsoft Teams but it may not work properly. The Microsoft team is working on telemetry to isolate the cause of the problem. On the other hand, they also look at the changes that have been made recently in case they are the cause of the problem.

Some Microsoft Teams users report 401 error codes when trying to access the service on the web. While others seem to be watching Teams and Channels, but cannot message. Others can still connect to the service, but Microsoft warns that they “may experience degraded performance with several features” and that “any user could be affected by this problem.”

According to the company itself, any user could be affected by this problem. You may be able to access the service, but if you try to get or access certain resources, the experience will be terrible. It is not only the inability to access the service, there may also be problems in the operation.

We are collecting more information on this and will try to expand the news as soon as we know more. Until then, we recommend that you be patient when trying to access Teams.