Microsoft Teams will have a history to facilitate its use

Microsoft Teams continues to prepare the news. Microsoft’s star service in 2020 is not stopping its development and is preparing new features for the year 2021. On this occasion, we will have a menu that will facilitate interaction and use of the application. More precisely, it is a story.

In the interface of the application, in the upper left part, we find two navigation arrows. Just like an Internet browser, Microsoft Teams allows us to go back or forward to view content that we recently accessed.

Microsoft Teams history will provide more intuitive use

In the next Microsoft service update, a new button will appear in between. When you press, a new menu is displayed with our browsing history. The feature is called “History Menu” and will make it easier for users to navigate between sections of the app.

In the roadmap, Microsoft describes this feature as a new way to retrieve search results, files, documents, or tasks. Therefore, this feature is intended for those who regularly work with these same objects or workspaces.

At the moment, the feature is in development. It will be in February 2021 that we will be able to start using this menu in Microsoft Teams for Windows 10. In the meantime, we can continue to navigate as before with the icons that are in the title bar.

In recent months, the application for Windows 10 has received a lot of new features. For example, the noise suppression by artificial intelligence or the integration of tasks stands out. Remember that in this section tasks, scheduler and lists are integrated.