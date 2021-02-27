Microsoft Teams will have a new, lighter desktop app

Microsoft Teams is the latest achievement for a product with a Microsoft corporate soul. The pandemic has made such apps essential and Teams has covered the needs of millions of users around the world. Its splendid capabilities and Microsoft’s continued work to provide an increasingly comprehensive service have paid off, and Teams is now an essential tool in many businesses, universities and colleges.

Teams will be another example of Microsoft’s commitment to the web

However, not all that glitters is gold. One of the main criticisms received by Teams is the poor performance of its desktop app. If your computer is powerful you probably won’t suffer from it, but the reality is that there are millions of people out there working with old and low-end PCs and there Teams performance leaves a lot to be desired.

Interestingly, this version of the Teams app is just a web app wrapper just like the New Outlook app, is this the future of Microsoft apps? https://t.co/m3p6Qi0qnT

Now, thanks to the famous WalkingCat leaker (@ _h0x0d_ on Twitter), we know that Microsoft is working on a new Teams desktop app which is in alpha at the moment and its codename is Maglev. The interesting thing is that this is an application based on using Microsoft Edge WebView2 instead of Electron, which should offer significantly better performance.

It would therefore be a Web application in the same way as the future native Mail client. The benefits of this solution not only lie in performance, but also give Microsoft great flexibility to deliver a universal experience across all operating systems. MicrEsto includes the ability for Windows 10X to have its own Microsoft Teams app, as it would only need to be packaged as UWP as they will with the new native Outlook webmail client.