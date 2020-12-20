Microsoft teams will have live reactions, Instagram-style

There is no doubt that Microsoft Teams has been Microsoft’s most pampered service in 2020. In a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, those in Redmond have gone to great lengths to improve service and prevent Slack o Zoom may weaken your growth in business.

According to Aggiornamenti Lumia, we predict that one of the next new features of Microsoft Teams will be reactions. Indeed, this feature will look like the same possibility that exists in Facebook and Instagram live feeds.

Microsoft Teams participants will be able to send feedback

New to Microsoft Teams will allow meeting participants to express their feelings live, in the form of emoticons. In this way, users can express their satisfaction with a speaker’s words by sending hearts, applause or smiles. As we can see, very similar to what we find on Facebook or Instagram.

To submit feedback, a button will appear at the top of the app. By pressing, participants will be able to choose the type of reaction they wish to send. This feature may seem unhelpful in small meetings, but speakers will have real-time feedback on their audience’s reactions at large events.

This feature comes after the news presented in recent weeks. We can highlight, for example, the noise cancellation thanks to artificial intelligence or the integration with native notifications of Microsoft Teams.