Microsoft Teams will let you open live events in another window

Live Team Events can be defined as an extension of Meetings which allows us to schedule and replay events that are broadcast online to a large audience. Now, as Windows Central reports, it looks like Microsoft will improve its handling soon.

A feature for teams focused on improving productivity

Microsoft Teams will soon be giving us the option to undock the live event window. This way, the event will independently use its own window. This will mean a significant improvement in the user experience, as until now the event was reproduced in the main Teams window which was a big inconvenience when navigating the app.

Microsoft doesn’t want the way we broadcast live events to be a setback to our productivity. This change should make it easier for us to focus on multitasking while attending an event.

Microsoft previously allowed undocking of windows for chats, apps, and team meetings. This is an option in high demand among users, as the service’s UserVoice shows, and it will soon become a reality. Everything indicates that it could start rolling out in May 2021 (although this is not guaranteed).

Download Microsoft Teams for desktop