Microsoft Teams will soon let you open files offline on phones

A work tool like Microsoft Teams should also have good offline support. Our workflow should never be interrupted by connection issues. The Teams team is already working on a feature for their mobile apps that lets you access files offline.

Microsoft Teams: in search of offline productivity

The Microsoft 365 roadmap defines this functionality as follows: “Users can now access files that they have previously opened when they do not have an Internet connection. Moreover, this function is listed in the development for mobile phones and, in particular, it mentions the Android version. Hopefully that will eventually happen on the iOS app as well.

Teams already has an “offline mode” that allows us to write messages that will be sent when we have access to the Internet, browse channels and groups, etc. With this new addition, the possibilities of offline use of this tool increase to give us productivity anytime and anywhere.