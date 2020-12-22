Microsoft technologies will boost education in Valencia

Microsoft and the Generalitat Valenciana have signed a collaboration agreement. In order to advance digital transformation and educational innovation in education centers supported by public funds in the region.

The agreement was signed this morning by Ximo Puig, president of Generalitat Valenciana and Pilar López, president of Microsoft Spain. This agreement encourages the Generalitat Valenciana in its objective of consolidating digital education. Facilitate children and young people to acquire the digital skills required by the current context.

The Valencian Community and Microsoft join forces for education

As the first action in the collaboration, Office 365 for education and Microsoft Teams will be available for free to all teachers and students in schools. This cloud-based training platform provides a secure learning environment. Respect for private life and respect for data protection rules. Empower students with digital skills, such as collaboration, creativity, and computational thinking, keys to meeting the professional demands of the digital age.

More than 800,000 students and 80,000 teachers will benefit from the resources of Microsoft’s flagship education proposal tool. It should also be available in Spanish and Valencian.

Ximo Puig underlined when signing the agreement that “digital innovation has enabled children and young people to continue to receive quality education in the most difficult moments of isolation”.

In addition, he recalled that more than a third of European post-covid recovery funds will be used to strengthen digital endowments. Among them, digital education, which is the first major project driving the Valencian revival strategy.

The importance of Microsoft in providing quality education

For all this, the President of the Generalitat underlined the importance of the signed agreement. “This will help us promote digital transformation in educational centers in the Valencian Community. It will bring us closer to the full integration of students into the digital society and will accompany us in achieving a clear objective for this Council: that digital literacy reaches all corners of our territory ”, he underlined.

Support for the teaching community and promotion of their digital skills

Microsoft will also develop a training and support plan for teachers, in charge of company experts and educational partners in the Valencia region. In this way, we want to help educators reap all the benefits and benefits of Microsoft technology.

In addition, as part of this plan, the Microsoft Educator community will be made available to teachers. Where they can freely access content that will help them complement and improve their educational methodologies. They will also be able to obtain certifications, such as the MIE certification – Microsoft Innovative Educator (Microsoft Innovative Educator) – and also the MIE Expert certification. This is an exclusive program, created to globally recognize teachers and teachers who use Microsoft technology in their daily lives. The MIEE shares the best experiences of effective use of technology in the classroom and works with Microsoft to improve its educational innovation proposition.

“We need to understand technology as a supportive medium to empower and enable the teacher to do their job better. And that students can better learn and understand the subjects. Students need to develop their digital skills to qualify for a job in the future. It is important that schools integrate technology and know how to get the most out of it. The agreement with the Generalitat Valenciana is an example of public-private collaboration with this objective, preparing and training students and the educational community in the skills required by an already digital society ”, says Pilar López, president of Microsoft Spain.