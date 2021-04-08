Microsoft Translator will no longer be available in the Store starting today

Today is your last chance to download the Microsoft Translator app from the Windows 10 Microsoft Store. As of today, it will no longer be available in the Store and can only be used by those who have already downloaded it.

This app debuted with Windows 8 and subsequently came in the form of a universal app for Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile. We are faced with one of the last memories of this exciting time that ended years ago.

We lose the Windows 10 app but not the service

We are not facing a real death of the service offered by Microsoft Translator but only of its application. Microsoft Translator has apps for iOS, Android, and web. In addition, it is part of a host of Microsoft services such as Office and Edge.

Here’s what the Microsoft Translator blog says:

The Microsoft Translator app for Windows desktop will no longer be available for download as of April 8, 2021. If you have already downloaded the desktop app, it will continue to work, but technical support or service updates will not be available. more provided. This does not affect other translation features of Microsoft products that use Microsoft Translator.

If you want to take a last look at the app, we recommend downloading it from the link we share with you below. However, if you miss this opportunity then you don’t have to worry as it shouldn’t be hard to find somehow on the web.

