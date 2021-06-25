Microsoft will better inform if our PC is compatible with Windows 11

Yesterday there was a flood of information about Windows 11. So much so that many people ran to check with bittersweet results if their PC was compatible with Windows 11 through the PC Health Check app. At Microsoft, they are aware of the diversity of the results and the little information provided and will update the application.

Say goodbye to the mess of Windows 11 compatible PCs

This app has generated incredible chaos among Windows computer users who have seen results as diverse as a non-Windows 11 compatible Surface Go 2. This was reflected on Twitter in multiple reviews of the app and the little information she throws on respect.

Sorry for the irritating experience! We will be improving the PC Health Check app over the next few weeks. Hope the first update will be available tomorrow.

– Steve Dispensa (@dispensa) June 25, 2021

Such was the confusion generated that one of the Microsoft employees indicated that they were already working on a first update. Also, as you can see in the tweet, it indicates that they will continue to improve it over the next few weeks. In general, it is possible that the hardware that is not eligible for the update is due to a problem with the driver or a lack of compatibility with certain elements.

As with Windows 10 updates, updates often get stuck with temporary compatibility issues. This could be the case and we hope the app will tell in detail why we can’t update.

As always, we advise you to be careful, yesterday was the presentation event of Windows 11 and there is still a long time to go until its launch. The Redmond giant still has a lot to show and a lot to explain. We do not need to come to terms quickly and we suggest that you read the information we have posted carefully and we will add to it.