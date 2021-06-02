Microsoft will introduce the new Windows on June 24

Arrived. Finally. The day that many of us have been waiting for. We already have a date for the “Next Generation Windows” presentation that we have been talking about so much lately. The day to mark in red on our calendar is June 24. At 5:00 p.m. CEST will begin one of the most anticipated events of the last decade as far as Windows is concerned and the first big step in the ambitious future of this operating system.

June 24 – the day the whole planet looks to Windows

We have already talked about the “Sun Valley” project before. Microsoft intends to introduce a great visual rejuvenation in the operating system to unify its inconsistent design and better adapt it to touch formats. Yusuf Mehdi himself calls it a “new version” and compares it to the release of Windows 95.

I haven’t been so excited for a new version of @Windows since Windows 95! Although I don’t remember the box was that big. Be sure to save the date for June 24! #MicrosoftEvent https://t.co/j80Sh9rwos pic.twitter.com/XgfEI2qxqG

– Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) June 2, 2021

Thus, the information we have indicates that we will have a new targeted Start menu, a new also targeted taskbar, a new design for the file explorer and the rest of the preinstalled applications, new context menus, an ambitious Microsoft Store. . built from the ground up, touch gestures, a redesigned notification center and quick actions, new icons, sounds, animations and much more.

Rebranding is almost guaranteed. The question is whether Microsoft will bet on “Windows 11” or prefer to get rid of the numbering and just call it “Windows”. On the 24th, we will know the truth.

What do you hope to see at this event? Do you think Microsoft will be able to put Windows back on everyone’s lips?