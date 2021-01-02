Microsoft Word and Google Docs wreak havoc on Trump and his vice president

Attempts by the Republican Party to invalidate electoral votes and get Donald Trump to lead a second term continue. Obviously, we are not going to talk in Microsofters about the tense political climate in the United States. However, there is a “crossover” that has little to envy the Marvel movies.

The news is that the incompatibility issues between Google Docs and Microsoft Word aren’t just affecting students around the world. On this occasion, he provoked the presentation of a request from the Republican Party one hour behind the established limit. Therefore, the request was rejected.

Microsoft Word and Google Docs delay filing a complaint

U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert has filed a lawsuit in Federal Court so the vice president of the administration led by Donald Trump can ignore electoral votes in contested states. That way, Mike Pence would continue as vice president, even though he didn’t have the voters to do so.

When you try to sue the Vice President but cannot use Microsoft Word. https://t.co/jye9Fk2xu6

– Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) January 1, 2021

The team of lawyers hired by Gohmert alleged that “the plaintiffs’ lawyers encountered numerous technical incompatibilities in the software between Microsoft Word and Google Docs, causing editing errors and text problems.” If before we were talking about student problems for this reason, we see how the excuse for being able to sue is similar.

It is surprising how such failures in high level US politics can come about. Remember that Donald Trump and Mike Pence risk the possibility of staying for a second term. These entry-level office mistakes can make a huge difference in the fate of a nation. Meanwhile, if nothing changes, on January 20, Joe Biden will be president.

As a tip, it is advisable to change the file format when working between the two services to increase compatibility. In addition, this format should be used throughout the project, to avoid unnecessary format changes and compatibility issues. Therefore, before you start group work, you need to decide which service to use: Google Docs or Microsoft Word.