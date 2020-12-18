Microsoft would work on its own ARM processors

After the launch of Apple’s new M1 processors, many people wondered what Microsoft was doing. Qualcomm processors don’t seem up to the task and could lose Windows hegemony in the future. Now, thanks to Bloomberg, we have the rumor that Microsoft is already working on an ARM processor.

Microsoft would design its ARM processors

According to Bloomberg News, Microsoft is designing its own ARM processors for servers and possibly a future Surface device. The processors will be used in Microsoft’s Azure cloud services servers and will be based on ARM designs, according to the report. Microsoft is also said to be “exploring” another chip for some of its Surface devices, but it is not known if that will evolve into a final product.

The reality is that Microsoft currently uses the majority of Intel processors for most of its Azure cloud services. In addition to most of the company’s Surface lineup, it also features Intel chips. Microsoft has worked with AMD and Qualcomm on custom chips for its Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X devices, showing a willingness to move away from Intel.

Microsoft co-designed an ARM-based SQ1 processor for the Surface Pro X last year and followed up with an SQ2 variant a few months ago. AMD also worked with Microsoft to create a custom version of its Ryzen processor for the Surface Laptop 3.

The move to ARM on servers is very significant, especially for Intel. Apple has previously reported its move away from Intel chips for its Mac products, with its own M1 processor based on ARM designs. Intel’s Xeon server chips currently dominate the server market, and AMD has already entered this lucrative market with its own EPYC processors.