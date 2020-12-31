Microsofters “by the numbers”, 2020

An atypical year 2020 is coming to an end, and we are taking this opportunity to review the figures for Microsofters. You, our readers, are the foundation upon which this project is based and we kindly share important information across the web. It is one more way to make you feel part of this project which began in May 2018 and which has evolved into what it is today.

Over 3 million unique users

Although it was difficult to maintain the trend harvested in 2019, it was possible. In fact, in the article we published last year, we indicated that “we did not expect to maintain this rate of growth over the next year”. Our goal was to reach one million unique users, but the pandemic and teleworking tripled that goal.

In 2019, we achieved a unique user growth of 525%, reaching half a million. However, a year later we have passed three million unique users, now a 503% growth from 2019. We assume that it is impossible to repeat the trend in 2021, although I would have liked that we were wrong again.

The Alexa Rank is one of the most used to find out where every website is in the world. After starting the year with a position close to 300,000, we managed to close 2020 with 170,000. As you can see, the numbers are reflected in this ranking.

Over 5 million page views

While last year ended with 233% growth in this section, the data for 2020 represents an increase of 423% over 2019. This year ends with over 5,230,000 pageviews. The rise of Microsoft 365, and in particular Microsoft Teams, has enabled us to achieve this historical data.

If we put them online with unique users, the organic ranking results are maintained, so many users come through Google. One of our goals for 2021 is to develop the community around Microsoft and to grow in terms of recurring users.

1740 articles published

2020 has been a demanding year for publishers. As many of you may have noticed, information coverage about Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, and other services included in Microsoft 365 has increased dramatically due to the pandemic. However, we haven’t left out information from Surface, Windows 10, and the upcoming Windows 10X.

36% more articles were published in 2020 compared to the previous year. In 2021, we hope to continue this trend, where Windows 10X and new devices from Microsoft and other manufacturers will stand out. In addition, as telecommuting is here to stay, we will continue to work to inform about Microsoft 365.

Most read news of 2020

Certainly, the most read news among Microsofters came as “El Gordo” of the lottery: at the last minute and when no one expected it. On December 28, we released our typical annual innocent, although the outcome was completely different. The news “Microsoft acquires Sony with all its divisions, including PlayStation” has gone viral and has around half a million visits.

The next most read article was “How to Upgrade to Windows 10 May 2020 Update (2004 Version)”, with approximately 130,000 visits. The tutorials are a good sample of the community we want to build around Microsoft’s and our two hundred in helping IT keep systems secure and up to date.

Analysis of the year

If last year Sergio Artime debunked the myths of Surface Go, it was the year of Windows 10 ARM. The most read review of 2020 was written by a server and was dedicated to the Surface Pro X, which launched the Microsoft SQ1 processor, being the brand’s first device to enter the ARM realm.

The next most interesting product for readers was the Surface Book 3, which Pablo Oraá reviewed. Such was his satisfaction with trying it that he ended up “breaking the bank” to get the convertible.

What can we expect in 2021?

In 2021, we hope to give the web a more professional touch. The main objective is to improve the quality of the articles and videos, of the content in general, that we create for you. In addition, we will have aesthetic changes that aim to improve the design and consistency of the brand image used.

During the second quarter of 2021, it is planned to change the server for a more powerful server, which will avoid the small service drops suffered because of our innocents. This update will be accompanied by changes in logos, colors and web fonts. The goal is to offer a simpler, more aesthetic and more coherent style.

On YouTube we will also have the new logo and headers. The intro of the videos will also accompany this change, being shorter and simpler. Additionally, we have new gadgets to improve analytics and provide more data. You will see all of this in the course of 2021.