Microsoft’s definitive bet on ARM

We’ve talked a lot about the big overhaul introduced by Windows 11 and its useful new features. However, we haven’t talked about something really important: Microsoft’s strong commitment to ARM in the hands of Windows 11.

This is evidenced by improvements in support for the big.LITTLE architecture, Android apps, or ARM64EC. These are the reasons why we believe Windows 11 on ARM will shine like its predecessor did not.

Better support for big.LITTLE processor architecture

The big.LITTLE architecture consists of coupling the slower cores which consume the least relative energy (LITTLE) with the most powerful and which consume the most energy (big). This allows the chip to perform in the best possible way for each situation, using the big cores only when needed. It’s like having “two processors in one”.

Source: Slash Gear

We know that Microsoft has made significant improvements regarding the support for big.LITTLE processors in Windows 11. This led to the first benchmarks showing some improvements, although the main advantage should be the battery of our devices and the temperature reached by these.

Android apps work natively on Windows 11 ARM

On the other hand, the North American company surprised everyone by announcing support for Android apps in the new Windows through the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft Store on Windows 11

What a lot of people haven’t noticed is that, as is evident, Android apps will run emulation on processors with x86 architecture and natively on ARM processors. This should translate into significantly better performance and power efficiency when used on a Windows 11 ARM computer.

New apps and Microsoft engagement

Microsoft’s commitment to ARM with the next generation of Windows is clear. In fact, they recently announced that their new Office apps will be natively available for this architecture for the first time.

New design of Office applications

As if that wasn’t enough, the new binary emulation interface known as ARM64EC has also been introduced, which is expected to significantly improve the emulation of x64 applications in Windows 11 ARM. And let’s not forget the Windows ARM development kit unveiled in Build 2021!

If to all this we add the support of manufacturers like Samsung and the arrival of popular applications like Photoshop or Zoom, the outlook is certainly encouraging. Even the best Windows 11 touch support should be a great addition for these types of devices!

How far do you think Windows 11 ARM will go? Do you think Microsoft will maintain its commitment to this architecture for years to come?