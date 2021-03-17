MiG-21 Bison: The MiG-21 fighter jet again in the news, once feared for its supersonic speed.

The Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 Bison fighter plane crashed in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon. Captain Ashok Gupta, an Air Force group, was martyred in this accident. The accident happened when the MiG-21 was taking off for the Bison combat exercise. Earlier on January 5, there was also a MiG-21 Bison crash at Suratgarh Air Base in Rajasthan. However, the pilot was safely rescued in this accident. The Indian Air Force, which has operated the aircraft since 1964, was named the Flying Coffin, given its crash record. The MiG-21, built in 1959, was one of the first supersonic fighter jets to fly at the fastest speed of its time. Because of its speed, America was also afraid of this fighter plane from the former Soviet Union. It is the only aircraft used by some sixty countries around the world. The MiG-21 is currently serving in the air forces of many countries, including India. The MiG-21 is the largest number of supersonic fighter jets ever built in aviation history. So far 11,496 units have been built.

Pakistani F-16 shot down by Abhinandan from MiG-21 itself

The MiG-21 Bison is the same fighter jet by which the Pakistani F-16 was shot down by Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan after Balakot Airstrike. However, Pakistan has never openly accepted this truth. For, neither the United States nor Pakistan has been confessed to beating the nearly 60-year-old F-16 fighter jet, the modern fighter known as the backbone of the military. Pakistani air. Indeed, Russia developed it for use against the United States only during the Cold War. China produces this aircraft under the name Chengdu J-7. India is the third largest country in the world to use this aircraft after Russia and China. However, there is talk of replacing it in the future with the native Tejas fighter plane.

MiG holds the record for most wars waged by India

The MiG-21 Bison has fought in most wars from India. Although India has many fighter jets, but in most cases Indian Air Force uses this fighter plane. The operational and maintenance cost of this aircraft is lower than that of many other fighter jets. Under the Indian license, this aircraft is produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, so it took a little help from Russia to upgrade it. It is the best interceptor fighter and combat aircraft in its class. This is the reason why India is still operating in large numbers on this fighter plane near the pipeline and the border connected to Pakistan. When, on February 27, after Balakot, a Pakistani fighter jet flew into the air from India, the first patrol plane that was patrolling nearby at that time was dispatched by India. A few minutes later, he reached the Pakistani F-16 and embarked on a mission to chase them away. Surprising the F-16 at its speed, he not only forced Pakistani fighter jets to flee, while Wing Commander Abhinandan shot down Pakistan’s F-16 with his MiG-12.

The MiG-21 joined the Indian Air Force in 1964.

In 1964, the MiG-12 fighter aircraft was inducted into the Indian Air Force as the first supersonic fighter aircraft. Initially, these jets were made in Russia, then India also acquired the rights and technology to assemble the aircraft. After that, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) began production of licensed MiG-21 fighter jets from 1967. Russia stopped manufacturing this aircraft in 1985, but India used its improved variants. The MiG-21 also played an important role in the 1971 and 1999 Kargil Wars with Pakistan. The MiG-21 is an improved version of the Bison MiG-21 fighter aircraft. Thanks to which it can be used for the next 3-4 years. This version is used only by the Indian Air Force. Other countries use different variations. As of September 2018, the Air Force had around 120 MiG-21 aircraft.

Here are the characteristics of the MiG-21 Bison

MiG-21 Bison Fighter Aircraft The MiG is capable of attacking with several deadly short and medium range aircraft missiles. The speed of this fighter jet is 2,229 kilometers per hour, which was the fastest flying fighter plane at the time. Its range was around 644 km, although the improved version of India Bison could fly for around 1000 km. It has a turbojet, which gives supersonic speed to the aircraft. During the Vietnam War, these planes tormented the United States Air Force while fighting on behalf of the Communist government of Vietnam. The condition was that the United States had to deploy 6 to 6 fighter jets to surround a MiG-21 fighter jet. In the area where the Vietnamese Communist government’s MiG-21 was flying, the United States did not forget to send any of its helicopters into this area. However, many MiG-21s were also dropped due to the number of American fighter jets and deadly missiles.

177 crores of a MiG-21

One unit of a MiG-21 fighter plane is worth around 177 crore rupees ($ 25.1 billion) and when it was first built it was worth around 20 crore rupees ($ 29 million). It was designed by the Mikoyan-Gurevich design bureau in 1950. It is a powered combat aircraft.