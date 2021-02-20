MIG acquires 25% of Wellhuman, an HR consulting firm

MIG is consolidating its business solutions offer to promote the organizational transformation of companies and organizations with the acquisition of 25% of the capital of the HR management consultant Wellhuman.

As part of the Handy Human Resources concept, the consulting firm founded by Jorge Martnez Ramallo and Antonio Duarte, professionals with extensive experience in multinational companies, offers a liquid model radically different from the classic consulting model, where simplicity, proximity and flexibility make the difference.

The value proposition is to enhance the performance of teams, to promote talents and to develop people professionally by supporting them throughout the employee life cycle with value-added HR processes. These processes will improve productivity and have a positive impact on the income statement.

“MIG Wellhuman is a business partner who makes things happen by fully aligning us with the business purpose, also enhancing talent and working on strategic intangible assets such as motivating people and teams,” says Jorge Martnez Ramallo.

Antonio Duarte stresses that “our goal is to redefine the way companies manage their organizational talent; at any time and in any environment. In extreme contexts of uncertainty, like the current one, it is more than ever necessary to transform this uncertain situation into an opportunity ”.

As an outsourcing consulting firm, MIG Wellhuman caters primarily to companies and organizations that have limited or no human resources departments and need value-added people management services to adapt them to the disruptive world in which we live, but also larger organizations that require surgical solutions to specific issues in terms of employer brand, employee engagement, internal communication, change management or corporate training, among others.

Organizational transformation

With this move, MIG complements its organizational transformation services by expanding them to four areas. On the one hand, marketing, digital experience, advertising, communication and content through its omnichannel marketing agencies MIG Prisma and its cross-media audiovisual production company MIG Tack; digital business, data intelligence, technology solutions and digital consulting with MIG Embryonic; and the development of talents and practical human resources with MIG Wellhuman.

For David Galn, Managing Director of MIG, “this operation consists in consolidating and making even more tangible a truly differential offer of commercial, marketing and technological solutions, because few market players can offer such a transversal vision of the transformation process. organizational. , to the aspects of creativity, customer experience, technology and data, we are now adding the integration of the most decisive asset in which it all happens: people ”.

On the other hand, Jorge Martnez Ramallo affirms that “thanks to the creativity, technology and digitization solutions of MIG, we can increase the impact of human resource management processes, empower talents, elevate them and impact the productivity of organizations with high added value solutions ”.

“We want to be the traveling companion in the process of redefining the way an organization’s talent is managed in any environment, for this we adapt to the particular needs of companies of all sizes”, adds Antonio Duarte .

