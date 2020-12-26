Migrant recruitment guide

The end of the year is approaching and it is time to take stock of a year 2020 that will be remembered for a health crisis that has changed our lives. However, the pandemic did not stop us in the development of our projects. That is why, on behalf of the entire team, we would like to thank you for continuing to work alongside us to make diversity management an element that generates value in work environments despite adversities.

In a particularly difficult year, many companies have joined RED + D and have reinforced their commitment to evolve towards the creation of inclusive work environments with diversity, betting on it as a model of sustainable business management. For this reason, we would like to recognize and thank the enormous effort made.

Your participation and engagement in the various conferences, courses and webinars have been fundamental in continuing to meet the challenges and opportunities generated by the diversity of work environments. An example of this commitment has been the large participation in what has been our Diversity Index, an innovative instrument to measure progress in creating respectful and inclusive work environments with diversity.

We do not want to miss the opportunity to share with all of you the guide on hiring migrants in your company, which we presented during the month of December in different parts of the national territory as part of the Abriendo Fronteras project.

This guide, the result of data provided and analyzed after a participatory process with different groups of companies and migrants, is intended to be an easy internal implementation tool that breaks down barriers, generally unconscious, and that make it difficult to hire migrants. . with the aim of promoting a more just and egalitarian society.

