Migration transfers 139 freed migrants in Arguineguín, Gran Canaria to hotel complexes

Publication: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 09:19

The Migration Ministry relocated 139 of the Moroccan immigrants who had gathered in front of the government delegation in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria at a bungalow complex in Maspalomas (Gran Canaria), the Oasis of Vista, after police took them away. provided. leave the Arguineguín camp with no shelter.

“Thank you so much. Thank you very much ”, were the words most heard when these 139 immigrants, all young men, boarded the three emergency charter buses that very night to respond to the situation which generated the unexpected departure of 227 people from the camp. the Red Cross in Arguineguín.

At around 4 p.m., the police facilitated the exit of these people from the wharf, arguing that they had exceeded the 72-hour detention period authorized by law to take the filiation of illegal immigrants, without any of them being quarantine or restriction of movement for health reasons.

The departure of these people from the wharf directly into the street, without any programmed reception resources for them, surprised the government of the Canary Islands, the town hall of Mogán and the NGOs.

The city’s municipal council directly accused the government delegation of allowing the migrants to leave, although Defense and Interior sources do not confirm this and stress that they are investigating the reasons for this situation. In addition, from the consistory, they point out that the government delegation intends to allow the exit of 250 other people from the wharf, where around 2,000 migrants remain crowded.

Finally, Migration and the government of the Canary Islands have coordinated with other administrations, such as the City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the Red Cross, to prepare an alternative that would prevent anyone from sleeping on the streets. They resorted to renting another one of the tourist complexes in southern Gran Canaria which have been empty for a long time due to the crisis that the coronavirus pandemic has caused in the area.

And all this just on the day when the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs of the Province of Las Palmas (FEHT) and the unions UGT and CCOO had in unison demanded that immigrants leave hotel rooms and that tourist areas now prepare to resume your activities during the winter season.

While efforts to relocate them were underway, several dozen citizens gathered in Plaza de la Feria to offer water, food and support to the abandoned immigrants there.

Some did it in private; others on behalf of organizations very involved in this issue, such as the Spanish Commission for Refugee Assistance (CEAR) or the Federation of African Associations of the Canary Islands.

Of the more than 180 who arrived in the afternoon, 139 people left the square in buses supervised by the Red Cross, in three groups of 60, 36 and 43 which left for Maspalomas between 9:30 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.