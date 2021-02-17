Miguel Charneco, CHRO d’Arvato (Bertelsmann), member of the jury of the ‘I Awards for Worker’s Compensation’

Miguel Charneco, CHRO de Arvato (Bertelsman), has been confirmed as a new member of the jury of the “ I Labor Compensation Awards ” organized by HRHDigital, with the support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors and with the sponsorship of Compensa , Edenred, EYyPayflow. They aim to highlight the best initiatives in terms of workers’ compensation and employee recognition. The deadline for projects ends on February 28th.

Miguel Charneco has been in the human resources sector for over ten years, since he started his professional career at Inditex in the human resources field in 1997, Charneco has gone through several companies collaborating with the general management of their HR departments, notably highlighted by Zena Alsea, in Madrid; Coty, in Barcelona or OBS Business School. Already in 2006, Miguel was appointed Director of Human Resources at Piaggio in Spain, until 2013, when he held the new position within the company as Human Resources Manager at Piaggio Asia. Currently, and since 2018, Miguel is CHRO at Arvato (Bertelsmann).

In this way, Miguel Charneco joins Beln Sangros, Head of Total Compensation and Management Analysis at the People Department of Ibercaja Banco, Antonio Fernndez Aguado, Human Resources Director of Chubb Fire & Security, Mnica Garca Ingelmo, head of benefits, administration of human resources and occupational health at Orange Espaa, Scar Romero, Corporate HR Director at Vitaldent, lvaro Vzquez, Director of People Management Iberia and LatAm at Securitas Direct, and Esther Fernndez, Head of HR Analytics , HR Technology and Online Talent Management Direct, within the committee which promotes and highlights the best initiatives in terms of work compensation, flexible compensation, employee support and recognition, digitization of benefits … in the first edition of some awards that hope to become a benchmark in the HR sector and, more specifically, the field of rem uneration of labor.

Discover the ‘I Worker’s Compensation Awards’

The “ I Awards for Workers ‘Compensation’ ‘are awards designed to recognize the best initiatives and projects in the field of workers’ compensation, such as employee benefit plans, flexible compensation, care for the good – physical, mental and financial being of the workers. .. as well as how to offer them, on the basis of digitization and flexibility, major trends in the field of remuneration today.

The deadline for submitting projects is February 28 and, from that day on, the jury, made up of HRDs, heads of the Compensation area and other business positions within people management, assesses, notes and highlights the best posts received. The works must be sent, by email, to the following email address: eventos@eds21.es. The email should be sent with the subject “Compensation Awards + company name”. Likewise, the author’s identification number, position, a brief curriculum vitae and a photograph will be included.

These “ I Labor Compensation Awards ” are organized byRRHHDigital, with the support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors, and have Compensa, Edenred, EY and Payflow as sponsors of the competition.

