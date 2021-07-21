Miguel Escassi, new director of public policies and institutional relations at Google Spain and Portugal

Miguel has been an advisor on the digital transformation of the second vice-president of the Spanish government during the definition period of the Digital Spain 2025 Agenda, as well as on the policies, reforms and digital investments that make up the plan for recovery, transformation and government resilience.

Miguel Escassi joins the Google Spain and Portugal team as the new Director of Public Policy and Institutional Relations. His role within society will be to publicly represent the company and to act as an interlocutor with the various governmental, political, academic, cultural and social institutions of the two countries.

Telecommunications engineer from the University of Seville and holder of a Masters in Business Management and Engineering from Cornell University, Miguel has more than 15 years of international experience in the public and private sectors in the field of transformation. digital.

In the public sector, Miguel has been an advisor on digital transformation to the second vice-president of the Spanish government, Nadia Calvio, during the definition period of the Spain Digital 2025 Agenda, as well as digital policies, reforms and investments that make up the Government’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

Previously, he was Secretary of Digital Strategy for the Government of Chile during President Michelle Bachelet’s second term, where he promoted benchmark programs on startups, digital rights and telecommunications.

In the private sector, he was a partner in the New York office of the management and business strategy consulting firm Oliver Wyman, working with clients such as Comcast, AT&T, Microsoft, Cisco, Tigo, Oi or Warner Bros. Later, he was Director of Public Sector in Chile and Director of Big Data in Latin America for the consulting firm Everis.

Before joining the Spanish government, Miguel co-founded and served as CEO of Spanish startup Yoomers, specializing in the collaborative economy with a focus on positive social impact.

Miguel is a big fan of tennis, flamenco and gastronomy. She is passionate about environmental sustainability and discovering new cultures and places. In addition, she is an active collaborator in development cooperation projects, digital inclusion and the promotion of scientific and technological vocations, in particular for girls and women.

