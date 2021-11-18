miguel-gomes:-“all-cinema-is-political,-although-many-films-do-not-know-it”

When Miguel Gomes (Lisbon, 49 years) enters the big room of the cinema Doré, empty and therefore more given to solemnity, observes her with his usual sly gaze. The filmmaker lists his route over the last seven days: “From the Seville festival I traveled to a screening in Santiago de Compostela, and from there to Germany”, where his Diarios de otsoga has participated at the Mannheim-Heidelberg contest. And at dawn on Wednesday he landed in Madrid, where he received a tribute from the Márgenes festival, which not only granted him his Special Prize, but also projected his six short films and his first feature film, A cara you deserve (2004), and his latest film, the aforementioned Diarios de otsoga . Today in the morning, in addition, at the Cineteca, Gomes will hold a meeting open to the public. Gomes is not very upset by all this, and yesterday at mid-morning, with a coffee on his body and a sparkling water in his hand, he told about that master class: “We’ll see what I do.”

Gomes is currently the most reputed and loved Portuguese filmmaker by festivals, in a tough and involuntary fight with Pedro Costa. A laugh escapes him when he confesses that his second son will also be called Pedro. Will Pedro Costa put up with someone overshadowing him? “Well, it will be Pedro Gomes, so I hope he takes his own steps,” he replies. He is the second child, and the first, Helena, is dedicated Diarios de otsoga. On screen, the film’s co-director, Maureen Fazendeiro, Gomes’s partner, appears prominently pregnant. The action takes place in August 2020, in a summer, a season that the Portuguese filmmaker has most portrayed in his cinema. Two boys and a girl dance happily at night in a country house. These are days of indolence, of bathing in a pool and building a greenhouse for butterflies. But on the screen the 22 chapters are labeled in a countdown, and half of that numbering Fazenderio and Gomes open a shot for the public to see that they are shooting a movie in the middle of the pandemic, surrounded by the entire technical team struggling to create something festively luminous during the confinement in their country. And so they advance until the beginning of that filming (hence the title, otsoga is August in reverse).

In each dialogue, in each talk of Otosga’s diaries there is a deep ethical reflection. “When we started shooting, we just wanted to capture a kiss. We began to improvise, to portray a community that is making films. And that concept of being together for something was born as a reaction to real confinement; ours was alternative and group obliged by the film. It is a time of all, the collective, in collision with the time of each one, the individual. For this reason, in the middle of a discussion between the actors and the directors, a cook passes by and the camera goes with her: her work is as important for that community as that of the artistic team ”, explains the director with his hypnotic Castilian Spanish.

There are more discussions: a technician sound, for example, protesting the planning of breakfast. “That is why it is a newspaper. Because it raises a testimony of life, that it was the fifth fight against the covid. Several times are overlapped, including that of Maureen’s pregnancy … If we had already created a human being, how could we not make a movie together? ”, He smiles. “The masks stay outside, they only appear when we come into contact with the outside. The perception of time was altered for everyone, and for that reason we have played with the order of the days on screen in the montage ”. And the beginning and the end are the same dance. An optimistic wink? “I don’t know, it’s called life.”

The filmmaker doesn’t understand his work without his political and social message. If in Taboo (2012) he spoke of the last days of the Portuguese colonies in Africa, in his trilogy The Thousand and One Nights (2015) raised testimony of the economic crisis in his country, which at that time was battling against the European austerity policies dictated from Germany. “I am not a political commentator, but as a citizen you have to be vigilant. All cinema is political, although many films do not know it. If you make a film about how people relate, as it is in this case, you are witnessing a confrontation with a probable ideological basis ”, Gomes insists.

A moment of the dance of ‘Diarios de otsoga’.

As the director warns , actually Diarios de otsoga houses two films: “One, the one that is seen and built in montage; another, the one that each viewer can recreate in their film by making the linear chronology. I have shot with a very small budget, and that does not prevent me from filming, for example, my most cosmic sequence. The fourth day begins with the actors talking about mammoths, extinct animals, and the camera moves away from them, passes through the empty pool, moves towards the technical team that, with their backs to the actors, plans the next day to end up showing them little ones next to some old quinces and finish off in a sky with shooting stars ”, she describes very happily about how to capture time on the screen. “Anyway, it was summer, a sensual season, in which I wanted to film nature, life. After the first confinement, I needed it ”. And the quinces was a happy anecdote that delights Gomes: “I am fascinated by the work of Víctor Erice, I love The Quince Sun, a masterpiece about time. Erice is fundamental to the history of cinema. ”

