mike pence 25th amendment trump: will vice president mike pence rebel against donald trump, try to take over the us parliament? – Violence on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters will make Donald Trump disappear using the 25th Amendment

Vice President Mike Pence, who was outraged by the bloody violence of supporters of Donald Trump in the violence of the United States Capitol, called it a dark day in the history of Parliament. He said violence can never be won. As Trump tried to get protesters to take over the US parliament, Mike Pence sharply criticized protesters after giving a speech more than 6 hours after the violence. Meanwhile, there is now a demand in America for Mike Pence to implement the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Trump. Let’s know the whole thing …

On Wednesday, thousands of supporters of incumbent US President Donald Trump entered Capitol Hill, the US Parliament building, and attempted to grab it in some way. This was followed by a fierce clash with the police. A woman died and several people were injured in the violence. The violence has also disrupted the constitutional process of stamping Joe Biden’s name as the new president. After the violence, Pence said that “today is a dark day in the history of the US Parliament”.

Vice President Pence has moved to a safe place

Lawmakers had to flee to a safe place due to violence from Trump supporters. The vice president was also taken to a safe place. The death of a woman shot in the violence has been confirmed. Several officers were injured in the attack on protesters. The curfew was imposed in the nation’s capital, Washington, amid deteriorating conditions. Even after that, large numbers of protesters took to the streets in violation of the curfew. After this violence in Parliament, there is now a demand in the United States for Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to impeach President Donald Trump.

Know what the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution is

The head of the 14,000 companies in the United States has called on the vice president to seriously consider implementing the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to impeach President Donald Trump. This constitutional amendment states that the vice-president can become president when the cabinet declares by majority that the president is no longer able to function. If the President objects to this declaration, the President may be removed by passing the motion by a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament. Two Democratic Party MPs also called on the vice president to impeach Trump.

Mike Pence outraged by the violence of Trump supporters