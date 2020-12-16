Mike Pompeo Corona: Quarantine, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has come into contact with a positive person in Corona – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo goes into quarantine after coming into contact with coronavirus positive patient

Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has quarantined after coming into contact with an HIV-positive man in Corona. However, the Home Office said he had tested and found negative for the corona infection. The ministry spokesman said Pompeo’s health was being monitored. The information came to light at a time when Pompeo and the government are under fire for throwing parties in between the corona virus outbreak.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry informed that Pompeo had come into contact with a man who tested positive for Corona. Information about this person has not been made public. Pompeo has also been reported to have tested and found negative, but has been quarantined according to CDC guidelines. The ward’s medical team is watching him.

Pompeo was about to hold several meetings

No information was provided on when and where Pompeo came into contact with the man. At the same time, according to a CNN report, President Donald Trump held a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. At the same time, Pompeo was also due to meet his successor and Anthony Blinken, who was appointed Foreign Minister in the next Joe Biden government.