Mike Pompeo says the Wuhan Lab was engaged in military activity – Whidbey Daily News

Former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo says he can say with certainty that the People’s Liberation Army is engaged in its efforts inside China’s lab.

And Washington Washington. The origin of the coronavirus has once again raised questions about the activities of Chinese labs. Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the Wuhan Institute of Viriology (WIV) was also involved in military activity. He said the covid epidemic had just emerged from the lab.

The World Health Organization refused admission

Pompeo says he can say with certainty that the People’s Liberation Army is engaged in its efforts inside the lab. He further said that they are refusing to tell us that, he refused to describe the nature of any of them. He refused admission to the World Health Organization.

According to a British media report, Chinese scientists have added spikes to a natural virus found in bats in their country. Which turned it into a very deadly and rapidly spreading new corona virus.

It is noteworthy that recently US President J Biden has spoken of announcing the origin of Corona soon. He has given his secret agency 90 days. Since then, the issue of China’s Wuhan Lab has gained momentum.

A new US report has called for an independent inquiry into the origin of the corona virus. It said that before the official announcement of the corona virus by China on December 30, 2019, some researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Viriology (WIV) fell ill.

China has postponed the question of an impartial inquiry

Notably, China has in the past refused to answer a question from the Wuhan Virology Institute (WIV) allowing an impartial investigation into allegations of coronary infection leaks. Last week, permission was sought from China to conduct an independent investigation. But he remained silent on the question of investigation. At the same time, Chinese researchers claim that the infection has spread from pangolins (a type of lizard) to humans.