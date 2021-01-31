Military coup in Myanmar: Burmese army reconsiders the threat of coup: Burmese army supported by coup warning

Napidaw

Amid reports of a coup plot in Myanmar, the country’s military claimed it would protect and respect the constitution and act in accordance with the law. With this statement, an attempt was made to end speculation that the military was trying to seize power. Myanmar was overthrown in 1962, after which the army ruled for 49 years.

‘Distorted statement’

In fact, UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutaras and Western Ambassadors to Myanmar have expressed apprehension about it. After that, the country’s army, Tatpadaw, claimed that the statement of its commander-in-chief, Major General Min Aung Laing, had been distorted. The army said: “Tatpadou protects the 2008 Constitution and will work according to the law. Some organizations and the media accepted what they wanted and wrote that Tatpadou would abolish the Constitution.

‘Respect the wishes of the people’

The military’s statement was described by Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party as “proper cleanliness.” NLD spokesman Mayo Newt said: “The party wanted the military to be an organization that would accept the people’s wishes regarding the election.” The party won a landslide victory in the November elections. Myanmar’s constitution gives the military 25% of seats in parliament and three ministries.

Why did the army withdraw?

At the same time, analysts also assume that the military has changed its intention of a coup. Burmese analyst Richard Horsy explained what it means to withdraw from the military coup warning and what effect it will have on the stability of the country, when more information comes to light, which is still withheld.

Warning to end the constitution

Before the new session of parliament, the military warned that if no action was taken on the electoral fraud complaint in the election, the military would “take action.” Indeed, political tension intensified this week when an army spokesman refused to rule out the possibility of a coup. At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief even said that if the Constitution was not respected, it would be withdrawn. He also mentioned earlier incidents in this regard. At the same time, the military clarified that the Commander-in-Chief wanted to explain the importance of the Constitution.

Events across the country

Protests were also held in several major cities across the country to support the military amid the controversy. On Saturday, 200 people marched in support of the army with banners in Yangon, the financial capital of the country. People also oppose foreign intervention in the country. At the same time, Myanmar’s Election Commission on Thursday rejected the military’s allegations and said no mistakes were found to be false to fake the votes.