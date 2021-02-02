Military coup in Myanmar China: Coup d’état in Myanmar China: China’s slumber on the coup in Myanmar, fear of the dragons on the coming to power of the army – Military coup in Myanmar China is in great fear due to army coming to power

Myanmar’s army was overthrown on Monday and power returned to the Commander-in-Chief. The arrival of General Min seems to put China to sleep and gave a very cold response. Myanmar’s army chief has close ties with China. But he doesn’t do slavery like Pak. Peaching / Yangon

In Myanmar, a neighbor of China and India, the army was toppled on Monday and the country's commander-in-chief, Min Ang Laing, took the reins of the country. China's sleep seems to fly as General Min comes to power and that is why he reacted very coldly. Myanmar army chief General Min has close ties to China but does not commit slavery like Pakistani army chief. General Min has close ties to two of China's greatest enemies, India and China. This is the reason why China is busy sleeping Aung Sang Suu Kyi.

Regarding the coup in Myanmar, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “We have learned about what happened in Myanmar and are gathering information on the situation.” He said, “China is a friend and a neighbor of Myanmar. We hope that all parties in Myanmar will resolve their differences within the framework of the constitution and legal framework and should maintain political and social stability ”. This reaction from China is now viewed with suspicion.

Myanmar Coup: General Min Ang Laing Wants To Become Myanmar President And Has Close Ties With India

Aung Sang Suu’s NLD government had full support from China

China-Myanmar affairs expert Yoon Sun told China’s vice president that China’s response is expected. We know that China does not interfere in a country’s internal affairs, so it is not expected to condemn the military. This rhetorical attitude from China has been around for a long time. He said that this coup will certainly harm China’s national interests. Remember that Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi recently visited China. During this visit, he gave his full support to the NLD government of Aung Sang Suu.

Yoon Sun said Wang Yi is firmly committed to China wanting to work with Aung Sang Suu Kyi during the second term of the NLD government. China has invested heavily in Myanmar. He said the Dragon wants to move the China-Myanmar economic corridor forward, but the coming months are going to be uncertain for him compared to the situation a month ago. Sun said the coup raised the alarm bells for Chinese investment and Chinese economic activity in Myanmar.

Sun said that China’s internal political instability has also become a political burden as we know that China cannot do anything against Myanmar’s powerful army. China prefers to save Myanmar’s army internationally and that is why Myanmar’s military coup has become a burden on China. This coup will be discussed in the Security Council, which is not good news for China.

Myanmar’s coup has a connection to China? A meeting and now a cold reaction have raised questions China has invested heavily

Indeed, China is an important economic partner of Myanmar and has invested billions of dollars in mining, infrastructure and gas pipeline projects here. China has invested heavily in Myanmar. During President Xi Jinping’s visit here last year, 33 memoranda were signed, including 13 related to infrastructure. China played an important role in the country’s politics and was also with the previous military dictator government, but after the arrival of Aung San Suu Kyi, China also had good relations with them.

China is not worried?

Champa Patel, of the Chatam House think tank, told the Guardian: “China will not accept the coup. China maintains good relations with the list, especially when Western countries have criticized their government’s attitude on the Rohingya crisis. There is a 2,100 km border between China and Myanmar and there is conflict between the government and minority rebel groups, but the Chinese military is not concerned that the upheaval in Myanmar will impact its territory.