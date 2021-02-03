Military coup in Myanmar: Military coup in Myanmar: United States calls Myanmar action ‘military coup’ as army tightens grip on country – United calls on Myanmar action in military coup

Strong points:

The United States on Monday called the action in Myanmar a military coup. The United States said on Tuesday that a military action in February to oust Aung Sang Suu Kyi, the elected head of governance in Myanmar, was a military coup. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US government was concerned about the detention of civilian government officials, including State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi. On the other hand, the head of the army, General Min, is working to strengthen his hold over the country.

Ned Price said: “After a review of all the facts, our assessment is that a Burmese military operation in February to remove the elected head of government amounts to a military coup.” He said, “America will continue to support the rule of law and respect for democracy in Burma. It will also continue to work with its partners in the region and around the world to ascertain the accountability of those responsible for the democratic reversal of the transfer of power to Burma.

In response to a question, he said the assessment was based on the facts and circumstances that the Myanmar military overthrew ruling party leader Suu Kyi and elected head of government President Vin Mint. Price said, “The state’s Department of Foreign Operations and Related Programs Annual Appropriations Act provides for restricting some assistance to a military government. We have considered these parameters according to which an elected head of government has been deposed by a military coup and the army has played a decisive role.

He said: “The United States has provided $ 135 million to Burma in the form of bilateral cooperation in FY2020, while only a small portion is intended to help the government.” We will work quickly to decide on the responsibility of the military leaders in the action of the Burmese army here. Meanwhile, the army is working to strengthen its hold over the country.

On Tuesday, a day after the military seized power after the coup, hundreds of parliamentarians were placed under house arrest and soldiers posted outside. At the same time, top leaders, including the country’s pro-democracy leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, were taken into custody. A detained MP said he and 400 other MPs had spent the night awake. The MP said, “We had to be alert and awake.” He said there were police and soldiers inside the compound, where members of Suu Kyi’s party and leaders of other small parties are being held.