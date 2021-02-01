Military coup in Myanmar United States: United States threatens military coup in Myanmar and Aung San Suu Kyi arrests President Joe Biden informed: United States threatens military coup in Myanmar, briefed President Joe Biden

Strong points:

US threatens to stop military coup in Myanmar and Aung Sang Suu Kyi: US President will take action if military does not withdraw current measures, while US President is also briefed on the whole incident in Myanmar Hawashington

The United States threatened military forces in Myanmar after the military coup and the arrest of Nobel Prize winner Aung Sang Suu Kyi. The United States has warned that if the Myanmar military does not withdraw its measures today, the Biden administration will take tough action. Meanwhile, the US president has also been made aware of the whole incident. America is watching all development closely.

The United States has expressed deep concern over the Myanmar military coup. White House Presidential Office spokeswoman Jane Paskey said the United States was concerned about reports that the Myanmar military had deepened the country’s democratic transition and arrested Aung Sang Suu Kyi. President Joe Biden informed President Joe Biden of this incident.

‘Strict action if army measures are not taken’

Jane Paski said we will continue to support Myanmar’s democratic forces and call on the military to release all detainees. The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of elections or to impede democratic change. He warned that if the measures taken today are not resumed, the United States will take strong action. Jane said the United States is supporting the people of Myanmar and is monitoring the whole situation.

Earlier in Myanmar, the military arrested the country’s leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi and President Yoo Win Myint. The spokesperson for the ruling NLD party gave this information. The local media report says the military has imposed an emergency for a year and former general and vice president Mint Swe has been appointed executive chairman. He also received the status of Chief of Staff of the Army. The army is stationed in the streets and the telephone lines have been closed.

Monday morning army raids

Earlier, NLD spokesman Mayo Nunt said President Aung Sang Suu Kyi and other senior party leaders were arrested by the military following Monday morning’s raid operations. He said President Aung Sang Suu Kyi and other leaders were “lifted up” early in the morning. Mayo feared that he too would be detained soon.