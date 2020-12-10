Military exercises between Canada and China: Revealed: ‘Prime Minister of Canada raised pains with China, PLA received invitation for exercises’ – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited China to participate in winter drills, report says

Chinese soldiers were about to drill under America’s nose, but for now, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan has been rejected. It has been revealed from top secret documents that in 2019 there was a plan for the winter season maneuvers between the Chinese military and the Canadian military. The exercise was about to take place when the plan was canceled by Canada’s Chief of Defense Staff Jonathan Vance.

Top-secret documents suggest the World Affairs Department had to step back after General Vance canceled plans to train with the Chinese military, according to a Globe and Mail report. Also warned that the PLA could take this as a retaliatory measure for the arrest of two Canadians. According to government documents, in 2019, General Vance’s military personnel were scared after canceling the exercise.

The documents indicated that the United States also expressed concern about the joint exercise and said China could benefit from it. In 2019, Canada’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ian Sugart, said, “Should Canada significantly reduce its military relationship with China? China can see this as a retaliatory measure in the Meng Wenzhou case ”.

A senior military official said General Vance canceled exercises and all kinds of military dialogue with China at the request of the United States. On the other hand, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was furious when the military canceled military exercises with China. However, General Vance had authorized Canadian troops to participate in the military World Games underway in Wuhan.