Milk is very beneficial for health, find out which milk is most beneficial – Whidbey Daily News

World Milk Day 2021: More than 70 countries are taking violence on World Milk Day. Programs are also organized in these countries to understand the importance of milk. However, National Milk Day is also celebrated on November 26 in India. Milk is a very important food for human health. Milk comes first when it comes to whole foods. Due to the protein, vitamins and minerals found in milk, it is considered to be the most nutritious.

Milk has been given a very important place in Ayurveda. Generally milk increases sweetness, smoothness, aromas and juices etc. in metals, reduces bile, increases semen, is phlegm, heavy and cold. The early morning milk of a native cow is heavier and colder. It slows down digestion and also causes constipation. Giving cow’s milk to a diarrhea patient in the morning is very beneficial. In the evening, the milk is extracted. It is also beneficial for patients with constipation and makes digestion much easier. Boiling milk reduces its heaviness, which is not harmful even if you drink it. On the other hand, even if the milk is boiled for a long time, it becomes heavy. Therefore, it should not be boiled too much.

Cow’s milk vs buffalo milk for babies

For young children to drink, powdered milk is said to be better than cow’s and buffalo’s milk. This is because it is more likely to be mixed with cow’s or buffalo’s milk. It is better if you have a buffalo or a cow that has been taken in front of you. By the way, cow’s milk is said to be beneficial for children. Cow’s milk is said to be lighter for children than buffalo’s milk. Cow’s milk has less fat than buffalo’s milk. 100 ml of cow’s milk contains as many calories as breast milk. By the way, the baby should be given only breast milk for one year. There is nothing better than breast milk. If for some reason breast milk is not given to the baby, in such a situation, formula tricks for babies can be used.

Benefits of goat milk formula for babies

From birth to 6 months, the baby is exclusively breastfed. After this, in addition to breast milk, cow’s or buffalo’s milk is also taken for feeding. The milk of any animal other than cows and buffaloes is not used for feeding babies. But many people and doctors also believe that if the milk of an animal other than a cow or buffalo can be fed to a child, they can be fed goat’s milk. Goat’s milk is low and nutritious. The goat is the only animal that can digest everything in the food. The medicinal properties of the goat also go down in milk.

