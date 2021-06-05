Milky Way Collision: Collision of the Milky Way with a smaller galaxy 10 billion years ago

Madrid

About 10 billion years ago, our galaxy, the Milky Way, ate a quarter the size of the Gaia-Enceladus Galaxy. After that, the shape of our galaxy changed forever. The galaxy formed after colliding with another galaxy as it is today, this thing is already understood as it is not a rare event. For the first time, based on different parts of the galaxy, scientists have traced when this collision took place.

Different types of stars seen

This study by Carmi Gallart of the Spanish Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands and his team is published in Nature Astronomy. With the help of the Gaia mission, new data on the birth of stars was found, with the help of which a map of them was prepared. Stars from similar regions of the galaxy have been drawn. Two different types of stars were seen there. Some were red.

There must have been a collision of two galaxies

It is believed that they must have formed in such a large galaxy in which more metals (except hydrogen or helium, other elements are called metals of astronomers). The other stars were bluer. They must have formed in a small galaxy where metal was lacking. With them it is stated that the larger galaxy collided with the smaller galaxy and merged with it.

collision 10 billion years ago

A better understanding developed with the help of Gaia. This showed that this collision happened 10 billion years ago. Some stars orbit above and below the Milky Way’s disk, and it is possible that they reached this speed during a high-energy event. Based on the age of the stars and the evolution of the galaxy, astronomers discovered that the galaxy evolved on its own for 3 billion years and then collided with Gaia-Enceladus.

