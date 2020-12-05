milky way map: detailed 3d map of milky way galaxy: 3d galaxy map

London

Astronomers have prepared the most detailed 3D map of our galaxy. This could prove to be an important step towards uncovering the secrets of the universe and how to gather more information on how galaxies work. This electronic atlas has been prepared using data from the Gaia Space Observatory of the European Space Agency. This observatory has been scanning the sky since 2013.

Big questions related to the universe

There is a lot of information for astronomers on this map. They can be used to detect the acceleration of the solar system and the mass of the galaxy. From there, one can know how the solar system was formed and the speed at which the universe is going to develop.

Nicholas Walton, a member of the Institute of Astronomy ESA Gaia Science team in Cambridge, compared it to old maps that had empty spaces and speculated what would have been found there. They said, “We’re actually making a 3D map here that has stars a few hundred light years away.”

Probe has seen processes continue outside the galaxy, mapping the position and movement of stars. Fuzzy stars can be seen between two nearby galaxies, proving that the large magellenic cloud eliminates the small magellanic cloud.

What changes have you noticed?

Most of the objects Gaia observes are extremely distant, luminous quasars that give out black hole energy billions of times the mass of our sun. Comparing the movement of the solar system with these, data from Gaia shows that the solar system moves 7 millimeters in one second each year towards the center of the galaxy.

(Source: The Guardian)