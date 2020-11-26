Minister Illa will not attend the inauguration of the Isabel Zendal pandemic hospital in Madrid

Posted: Thursday, November 26, 2020 3:04 PM

Health Minister Salvador Illa rejected Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s invitation to attend the inauguration of nurse Isabel Zendal’s pandemic hospital on December 1, as laSexta learned.

The minister’s justification was “agenda reasons”, although in his place will be the Secretary of State for Health, a decision that was not appreciated by the executive in Madrid, who regretted that the agenda prevents him “from knowing the new resource.” of Madrid’s public health system designed to serve patients in the region and across Spain who need it “.

President Ayuso personally invited the minister on Monday by letter. “As I had the opportunity to inform you during our telephone conversation of December 20, I would like to have your presence”, he indicated in a letter.

Ayuso stressed that it is a center built “in record time, designed to manage a pandemic”, but that it will also “help against the flu”, complete the hospital network and “relieve the lists of ‘waiting”.