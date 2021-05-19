Minister Ione Belarra proposes that communities welcome at least 200 migrant minors who have arrived in Ceuta

Updated: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 7:20 PM

The Ministry of Social Rights proposes that the autonomous communities take in 200 of the minors who have arrived in Ceuta. This was learned by LaSexta after the end of the meeting held by the minister who occupies this portfolio, Ione Belarra, with the different autonomies. It thus proposes to transfer and take care of the children who in the last hours have crossed the border with Morocco to reach Spain.

This measure, as LaSexta has learned, has been generally well received by the communities. After this announcement, the CCAA has 24 hours to present allegations to the hospitality plan. Some have positioned themselves in favor, such as Catalonia, the Valencian Community or the Basque Country, while Madrid, Andalusia or Murcia have been more reluctant. Belarra had called a Territorial Council to make this request to the autonomies and thus be able to resolve the situation that remains there.

Over the past few hours, the autonomous city has witnessed the massive arrival of more than 8,000 migrants, including some 1,500 minors. A situation which, according to Belarra in an interview with TVE, “is not usual” because “there are children who do not want to stay in Spain” but rather “who want to return home”.

In addition, the minister added that groups still working in the region to stabilize the situation and help those who risk their lives to reach Ceuta found that on this occasion the children are “much smaller than they are. habit. “, aged seven to nine.” Many did not know the consequences of crossing the border, “he explained.

During the meeting between the ministry and the autonomous communities, the possibility of creating consular movements in order to promote the reunification of family members as soon as possible was also raised. Faced with these proposals, Belarra recalled on TVE that Spain is carrying out “returns” of migrants to Morocco; practices which can only be carried out “under judicial supervision” and “with respect for human rights”.