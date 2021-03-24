Minister Maroto asks foreigners not to visit Spain at Easter

Publication: Wednesday March 24, 2021 3:40 PM

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has asked foreign tourists who plan to visit Spain at Easter “to be careful” and, “as far as possible, not to travel” . This is what he said during his visit this Wednesday to the Hospitality Innovation Planet (HIP), the first event that brings back activity to the Madrid Ifema exhibition center after the declaration there is now one year from the first alarm condition.

Maroto assured that, although it is “difficult to explain the current mobility restrictions to compatriots”, the government respects the recommendations of the European Commission to keep the Schengen area open, which allows tourists from other countries to come to Spain. , while the Spaniards cannot travel within the country.

The government has become confused in recent days with its explanations. They justify that the negative PCR is enough for tourists to enter and that they are subject to the same restrictions as the rest of Spaniards, but national mobility is not allowed with a negative test.

In fact, PNV Congress spokesperson Aitor Esteban asked the president during the executive review session: “Do you think international pleasure travel is justified in a health situation like this?”

Pedro Sánchez has defended that they follow the “recommendations of the European Union” and therefore maintain European borders. A similar response to the Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto: “They come safe and sound, with PCR and must follow the rules we have here. The number of foreign travelers is low, over 56% are Spaniards returning to Spain. “

For his part, the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, assured Onda Cero that he would like his country “not to be known only for bars and that we will not focus our entire national strategy on that”. In this sense, and in relation to mobility, he specifies that “if a PCR allows you to move, it is for everyone, and if a PCR does not let you move, it is also for everyone” .

“It’s good that Spain has tourism, but Spain cannot live by being a seaside resort for all of Europe,” he said.

Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, singled out for her restrictions – one of the lightest on the continent – threw bullets and ensured that the real problem lay with airport checks, which are the responsibility of the responsibility of the central government. .

“Madrid is closed but flights continue to arrive and we are worried because there is deficit control at the airport,” Ayuso insisted, a message he has been repeating for months.