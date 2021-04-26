Minister Reyes Maroto receives envelope with bloody razor

Madrid

Posted: Monday April 26 2021 12:42 PM

The Minister of Tourism, Trade and Industry, Reyes Maroto, has been the subject of a new threat directed against a member of the government. In this case, the chief received an envelope with a bloody razor.

According to executive sources at LaSexta, an investigation was opened after three leaders received death threats in emissive channels directed against Pablo Iglesias, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and María Gámez.

The letters in question, sent to the Home Office last week, contained a written letter inside, as well as bullets of various calibers. “You have ten days to resign. The time to laugh at us is over. National Police. Civil Guard. The time is against you for the pops”, could one read in the text addressed to the current Minister of Interior.

For now, the investigation remains open, and it should be long. The reason is explained by Manuel Marlasca, head of research at laSexta, who points out that the problem is that “tens of thousands of letters arrive at the automated processing center in Madrid (Vallecas)”, therefore “it is very difficult to knowing the exact traceability of the letter, ie in which letterbox it was placed ”.